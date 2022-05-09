water main break

Benicia adds mandatory 30% water cutbacks after city pipeline break

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mandatory water cutbacks after Benicia pipeline break

BENICIA, Calif. -- The City of Benicia said Sunday evening it is requiring "all residents and businesses to immediately conserve water" by at least 30 percent, due to a pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant.

The city said in a press release the water treatment plant suffered a break in a pipeline overnight, and workers are trying to locate the break and repair it as soon as possible. It also said the water for use in homes and businesses is safe for use while repairs are being made.

The city said the 30 percent "mandatory requirement" means, for homes, no outdoor water use (including car washing and landscape watering). For businesses, it means cutting water usage wherever possible.

Valero Benicia Refinery uses untreated water in their processes and is unaffected by the mandate, according to the city.

The conservation may last over the next several days. City staff will provide updates on the city's social media sites and the city website. Residents can also check for information by calling a recorded message at (707) 746-4704.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beniciawater damagewater main breakwater leakaccidentdrinking waterpipeline
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water service back for Alamo residents after massive water break
Massive water main break floods streets in Alamo
SF water main breaks, sending water down hill, into 2 homes
Stern Grove's final concert canceled due to water main break
TOP STORIES
Woman remains hospitalized after 3 US tourists die at Bahamas resort
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
NorCal residents ID'd as 2 victims killed in Marin Co. plane crash
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Bay Area residents wait in long lines for cheap gas as prices go up
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Show More
SF restaurant hosts Mother's Day lunch for homeless families
2 suspected DUI drivers crash into East Bay police vehicles
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
More TOP STORIES News