EARTHQUAKE

Government shutdown closes USGS creating more work for UC Berkeley Earthquake lab

EMBED </>More Videos

The government shutdown has resulted in scientists at the US Geological Survey being furloughed. Now experts at UC Berkeley have a lot more work to do. (KGO-TV)

By and Leetha Yee
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Coast Guard and IRS aren't the only federal agencies affected by the government shutdown.

The US Geological Survey has furloughed many of its workers, including many who staff the headquarters in Menlo Park.

That means more work for scientists at UC Berkeley's seismology lab, especially in the wake of back-to-back earthquakes near Berkeley.

RELATED: 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont

"The quake hit near the intersection of 24 and highway 13, near the Claremont Hotel."

Those words are from Professor Roland Burgmann, a geophysicist and earthquake expert at UC Berkeley's Seismology lab.

The second earthquake in two days hit the Hayward fault early this morning.

He says a yesterday's was magnitude 3.4. Today's was a 3.5.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Both originated in nearly the same spot. The Berkeley Seismology lab is watching them closely.

"Earthquakes like to cluster. We have aftershocks. In this case it seems like the second event was a little bit larger than yesterday," said Burgmann.

But, the lab is analyzing and putting out information without the collaboration of a close ally.

The government shutdown has resulted in scientists at the US Geological Survey being furloughed.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives

"The Berkeley seismo lab is set up to do a little bit more of the effort at this time. I know that USGS has asked some of my colleagues to do certain tasks they usually wouldn't have to do," Burgmann said.

The USGS website that tracks earthquakes around the world is automated.

Now, the Berkeley lab is doing more of the analysis and providing that information to the public.

Professor Burgmann says the real concern is about the next big quake on the Hayward Fault - one that could rival or surpass the '89 Loma Prieta Earthquake in damage and lives lost.

RELATED: South Bay students 'Ready for Anything' through special exhibition on natural disasters

Seismologists say it's coming. They don't know exactly when, but they do know USGS expertise will be needed.

"They're not really staffed sufficiently if we have a big event, they would have to call back people really quickly," said Burgmann.

See more stories, photos, and video on earthquakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherearthquakeUC BerkeleyUSGSPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpgovernment shutdowngovernmentBerkeley
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont
Napa courthouse opens for the first time since 2014 earthquake
More earthquake
WEATHER
Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
Post-storm cleanup efforts underway in the South Bay
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Judge tentatively finds uninsulated PG&E power lines sparked 2017-2018 wildfires
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Show More
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
DMV mistake 'junks' expensive car
Winds topple massive Ginkgo tree in Larkspur
Post-storm cleanup efforts underway in the South Bay
More News