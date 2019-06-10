Hot weather is on! Bay Area sweats under Heat Advisory

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The heat is on across the Bay Area, and residents seeking shade are looking for ways to keep cool.Some people have been basking in a rare heat wave on Ocean Beach in San Francisco.Stacey Rosenbaum was putting sunscreen on her kids as the sun and the sand heated up big time."Lots of sunscreen, lots of water, just making sure we make it through the day, stay healthy and safe," said Rosenbaum.Lifeguards were on duty on Ocean Beach where swimming isn't allowed, but surfers were braving the water.The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted out a heat advisory, urging folks to be safe and careful.The Sunday Streets event came to Golden Gate Park. Flower vendor Emily Boschetto was wilting, along with her blooms."It's absolutely boiling .. we're not selling anything today, not worth it," said Boschetto.The San Francisco Fire Department did a fire hose demonstration and some kids took advantage to cool off."Remember to seek out shade so you don't get overheated or get heat exhaustion or heat stroke," said SFFD Fire Inspector Tomie Kato.Extreme heat also brought high fire danger to Point Reyes, The National Park Service tweeted no beach fires allowed.In Oakland, the Temescal Street Fair brought big crowds to Telegraph Avenue and high demand for anything cold and wet.Sharron Hawkins was keeping her cool."I dressed for the occasion, no sleeves, and light shoes to go strolling back and forth," said Hawkins.