Unseasonably strong storm brings heavy traffic to Bay Area

RAIN 🌧 = MORE 💴 for ride-share drivers.



Julian drove from Sacramento into the city earlier than usual to get more rides. 🚘



“People don’t want to walk through the rain, so they call us up!”@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/XJH0VWSX1V — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) May 15, 2019

🌧RAIN = FREE @SFGiants tickets?!



Apparently, that’s the trick!! 😂🎟



These friends scored two FREE tickets to today’s @SFGiants game.



One of them is a veteran who said less people come to the games when it rains, so it’s the perfect opportunity. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/JGvnqaumJP — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) May 15, 2019

Rain 🌧 or shine ☀️ ! @SFGiants fans are showing up at @OracleParkSF for today’s midday game against the #BlueJays!



Some are calling this rain “just a light drizzle”, but the heavy portion is expected to start around 3pm.@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/cGCnM2Er2x — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) May 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is more rain in the forecast. Light showers are set to cross the Bay Bridge ahead of a windy and rainy evening.According to the California Highway Patrol, the majority of the accidents during rainy days are due to speeding and drivers not keeping their distance."It's been close to a month since we've had the last rain so these rains are important. We need to be cautious out there. The roads are going to be sleek due to the oil and the dirt that the moister will bring up to the surface," said CHP Officer, Bert Diaz.Traffic is what many commuters are trying to avoid, but the rain is not making it easy."I live in Oakland and I have to leave around 5:30 am. It was a lot since yesterday and this morning with the rain it's kind of crazy," said Toni Mohsan.San Rafael resident Nike Kendrick said the rain and traffic made her late to a doctor's appointment."We were coming to UCSF here in San Francisco for my daughter's doctor's appointment and it definitely slowed things down especially at the bridge," she said.Officer Diaz advises commuters to drive in the middle lane to avoid puddles."Take your time no matter where you are going. Make sure you have enough distance between you and the car in front of you. Make sure you are at or below the speed limit. It's always best to be safe than sorry. Obviously make sure your vehicle is mechanically sound," said Officer Diaz.We caught up with a Lyft who was about to take a nap after driving for seven hours. Rain means more money for him."When it's not raining I find that people don't mind walking. So when it rains they can't walk through it so that's when they call us and that's why we are busier," said Geovanni Huerta.Today not even the rain stopped many Giants fans from going to the midday game at Oracle Park. Some even got off work and school."Our third day game. Is your boss watching this? Shhh..," said Mark Fishler.12 year-old Jackson Irons was surprised by his dad at school."Yes, it was pretty fun. What did you think when you saw your dad? I thought he was joking but then I saw him wearing all the Giants gear and here we are," said Iron.