PG&E

PG&E issues power shutoff watch for most of Bay Area on Wednesday, Thursday

PG&E is warning it may turn off power across parts of 30 counties in California, including most of the Bay Area, on Wednesday and Thursday because of a Fire Weather Watch.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The main period of weather risk is early Wednesday morning through Thursday midday. The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E's service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley before spreading into the central areas of the state including most of the Bay Area.

PG&E said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to customers.

