Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Grab your skis, snowboard or sled! There's fresh powder in Lake Tahoe.
COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you're planning on going to the Sierra this weekend, you'll want to start packing.
RELATED: Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
The best time to head to the slopes will be Thursday or Friday morning and the best time to come home will be Tuesday.
Friday evening, once the sun sets -- that's when the snow starts, said Nicco.
TAHOE TRAFFIC: ABC7's Melanie Woodrow reports traveling 13 miles in 7 hours from Lake Tahoe to Bay Area
"If you try to come home Friday night, Saturday or Monday it is going to be a bear, "said Nicco. "Once we get past Monday, you'll see a bit of break, but starting Wednesday more pow pow will be on the way for the rest of the week."
Lake Tahoe is a winter wonderland.
"The cold core system over the weekend dropped fresh snow, we are talking feet of powder," said Nicco. "We are 124 percent of average for today's date and more is coming."
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
#Sierra snowpack 124% of average for today's date & 82% of average for an entire snow year which concludes April 1st. #Tahoe #snow pic.twitter.com/FxGpvkZHoQ— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 5, 2019