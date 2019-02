Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend

#Sierra snowpack 124% of average for today's date & 82% of average for an entire snow year which concludes April 1st. #Tahoe #snow pic.twitter.com/FxGpvkZHoQ — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 5, 2019

Grab your skis, snowboard or sled! There's fresh powder in Lake Tahoe. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you're planning on going to the Sierra this weekend, you'll want to start packing.The best time to head to the slopes will be Thursday or Friday morning and the best time to come home will be Tuesday.Friday evening, once the sun sets -- that's when the snow starts, said Nicco."If you try to come home Friday night, Saturday or Monday it is going to be a bear, "said Nicco. "Once we get past Monday, you'll see a bit of break, but starting Wednesday more pow pow will be on the way for the rest of the week."Lake Tahoe is a winter wonderland."The cold core system over the weekend dropped fresh snow, we are talking feet of powder," said Nicco. "We are 124 percent of average for today's date and more is coming."