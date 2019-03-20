Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during the morning commute

Your day could start off worse. This driver is okay but his pick up truck is a mess.

2 lanes on NB 17 blocked before Camden heading into Campbell. pic.twitter.com/pExjLqBjcH — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 20, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another round of rain hit the Bay Area overnight.The South Bay saw a few issues, including flooding on the connector ramp from northbound 280 to Highway 87 in Downtown San Jose.The single lane had some flooding. Drivers took it slow and rolled through the giant puddle while traffic backed up onto 280.The driver of a pick-up truck northbound Highway 17 near the San Jose, Campbell and Los Gatos borders.The only thing worse than flooding during the rain is crashes like this.A pickup truck ended up on its roof on northbound Highway 17 heading into Campbell, right before the Camden Avenue exit just before 4:30 Wednesday morning.It was raining at the time of the crash.The driver was not hurt, but two lanes were blocked off while emergency crews waited for a tow truck.