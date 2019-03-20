Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during the morning commute

The South Bay saw a few issues, including flooding on the connector ramp from northbound 280 to Highway 87 in Downtown San Jose.
MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
The single lane had some flooding. Drivers took it slow and rolled through the giant puddle while traffic backed up onto 280.
The driver of a pick-up truck northbound Highway 17 near the San Jose, Campbell and Los Gatos borders.
Your day could start off worse. This driver is okay but his pick up truck is a mess.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 20, 2019
2 lanes on NB 17 blocked before Camden heading into Campbell. pic.twitter.com/pExjLqBjcH
The only thing worse than flooding during the rain is crashes like this.
A pickup truck ended up on its roof on northbound Highway 17 heading into Campbell, right before the Camden Avenue exit just before 4:30 Wednesday morning.
It was raining at the time of the crash.
The driver was not hurt, but two lanes were blocked off while emergency crews waited for a tow truck.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.