SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you have the itch to head up to Tahoe for some skiing or snowboarding, this weekend has delivered more than enough snow to freshen up the slopes.
ABC7 news meteorologist Drew Tuma crunched the numbers on Saturday night and they are impressive.
Over 72 hours Sierra-at-Tahoe received an incredible 96 inches of snow! That's 8 feet. Squaw Valley isn't doing too bad either with 70 inches. Northstar checks in with 64 inches. Heavenly ski resort came in at just under five feet with 59 inches. Kirkwood received 53 inches. Mt. Rose on the north side of the lake picked up 30 inches.
So when should you go? There is a winter storm warning in effect until 4 AM Sunday.
Tuma says Monday and Tuesday are the best days to head to the Sierra because more snow is in the forecast for Wednesday.
Skiers and snowboarders aren't the only ones benefiting from all this snow in the mountains. California's water supply is receiving a big boost.
Statewide the snowpack average is 141 percent of average. The southern part of the Sierra is leading the way at 149 percent of average. The Lake Tahoe region is at 147 percent of average. The northern part of the state is at 125 percent of average.
All of this bodes well for the water supply as we head into the spring and summer months.
