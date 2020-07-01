Where are fireworks legal in the Bay Area? These cities allow them for July 4th

FOURTH OF JULY RULES: What's allowed and what's not in California
Most professional fireworks shows are canceled this July 4th to discourage congregating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But some Bay Area cities allow for the sale and use of amateur fireworks during the week of Fourth of July. Only fireworks with the "safe and sane" label, meaning they don't fly into the air or explode, are allowed in those cities.
In the Bay Area, fireworks are allowed in: Cloverdale, Dixon, Dublin, Gilroy, Newark, Pacifica, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, San Bruno, Sebastopol, Suisun City and Union City.
(For the full list of cities in California outside of the Bay Area, check it out here.)
Even in those cities, only fireworks labeled "safe and sane" are legal. According to CalFire, the following types of fireworks are illegal everywhere in the state:
- Sky rockets
- Bottle rockets
- Roman candles
- Aerial shells
- Firecrackers
- Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner
Remember, even legal fireworks can pose a fire danger and can injure people.
