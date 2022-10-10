'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds rally in SF in solidarity with Iranian people

It's a rallying cry that's now getting louder. Hundreds of people gathered at San Francisco's Civic Center to support the people of Iran.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cries to free Iran are growing louder around the globe and in the Bay Area. Rallies continued in San Francisco this weekend. Activists are calling for a regime change in Iran for its human rights violations.

"Women, life, freedom," chanted the crowd.

"We're here to say no to the Islamic Republic, that's what people are fighting for people don't want Islamic Republic, they want freedom," said Shahin from Lafayette.

Many held pictures of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini who died in custody of the so-called morality police, accused of wearing her hijab, incorrectly.

"We are here because of Mahsa Amini. She was our sister, our cousin, our daughter, and it could've happened to any of the 40-million women who live in Iran," said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

Elected officials joined activists in solidarity.

"As I stand here before you, I stand in solidarity with the women of Iran, we fight for justice just like we do every day in America," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Advocates can't say if their protests will bring change in Iran, they say that depends of the will of the people.

"I believe human hearts around the world can connect with each other, show solidarity and spark change with even politicians," said Parisa Soultani.

And for many of these Iranian-Americans that means standing up and speaking out, staying silent no more.

"Today I stand with the people of Iran, who are fighting for as the slogan says, 'Women, life, freedom,'" said Ray Razin.

