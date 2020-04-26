Coronavirus

Facebook challenging Zoom with 'Messenger Rooms' video conference platform

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the launch of a new video conferencing platform, Facebook is challenging Zoom, the industry leader gaining popularity as more and more people work and learn from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook announced Friday it's launching Messenger Rooms, which can host video meetings with up to 50 people for an unlimited amount of time.

The feature is available regardless of whether users have a Facebook account.

As far as when the program will roll out, Facebook said in a statement that it would launch in "some countries" this week and worldwide in the coming weeks.

In comparison to Facebook, Zoom's most basic, free video plan allows up to 100 people in a meeting for up to 40 minutes.

Facebook's meeting feature will host half as many people, but for an unlimited amount of time.
