Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Zoom tips, tricks, protecting privacy while using amid COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the world suddenly working, learning, playing and living on Zoom, many people are wondering about how to use the video-conferencing tool, both in terms of features and security. Zoom product manager Esther Yoon joined ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze on ABC7's new interactive show at 3p.m. to offer new users some best practices for protecting your privacy while using the popular platform.

The Federal Bureau Investigation has issued a warning that Zoombombing is on the rise. That's when unauthorized users gain entry into virtual meetings. It's happened to some classrooms, with students exposed to inappropriate content or hateful messages.

Yoon says all users should use Zoom security features. "We have features such as requiring a password before anyone can join, we have features like waiting zooms which means that before anyone can join your meeting, you actually have to admit them in," she said. "We even have locked room capabilities, so that once all your attendees are in your meetings, you can lock it so no one else can come in."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom talks growth during COVID-19 outbreak

For larger meetings, Yoon suggests using Zoom Video Webinar. That's best for broadcasting because general attendees can only view, with their audio and video off. "You're going to prevent a lot of potential disruption."

Zoom says some of the recent issues are the result of rapid user growth, from 10 million in December to 200 million in March.

Yoon says Zoom is currently putting off rolling out new features to focus exclusively on strengthening its security and privacy structure. It will work with third party experts to review its security, and founder and CEO Eric Yuan will hold weekly webinars on privacy and security updates. Yuan gave an exclusive interview to ABC7 on March 20th, talking about the rise of Zoom and its challenges.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscointernetcoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruschatcommunityconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Grisly work of crime scene cleaners changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Coronavirus Impact: Lack of passengers grounds about one-third of world's airliners
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 13 new deaths, 534 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
Small business owners struggle to apply to new lending program
Grisly work of crime scene cleaners changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
7 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week
Show More
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Giants' Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News