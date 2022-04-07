Eastbound lanes of I-580 at Livermore Ave. shut down due to police activity

According to Livermore police, traffic is being diverted off of the freeway and they are warning drivers to take an alternate route.
SKY7 was over the scene where officers could be seen canvassing the freeway looking for something. There was also a truck pulled over on the shoulder with a CHP vehicle behind it.
Neither the California Highway Patrol nor Livermore police has released details on why the freeway has been shut down.
Thank you for your patience. EB I-580 near First Street remains closed as we continue our investigation from an early incident. Will update when freeway opens. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/kY5A1JlcYx— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 7, 2022
