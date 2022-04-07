Eastbound lanes of I-580 at Livermore Ave. shut down due to police activity

EMBED <>More Videos

Eastbound I-580 shut down at Livermore Ave. due to police activity

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 at N. Livermore Avenue are shut down due to police activity.

According to Livermore police, traffic is being diverted off of the freeway and they are warning drivers to take an alternate route.

SKY7 was over the scene where officers could be seen canvassing the freeway looking for something. There was also a truck pulled over on the shoulder with a CHP vehicle behind it.

Neither the California Highway Patrol nor Livermore police has released details on why the freeway has been shut down.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermorechpfreewaytrafficpoliceinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Bay Area faces summerlike spring heat
When Title 42 is lifted, backlog of cases remains in Tijuana
Napa doctor pleads guilty to selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Show More
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit
Bay Area's summerlike heat has many worried about fire danger
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
More TOP STORIES News