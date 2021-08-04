Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to smoke from Northern California wildfires

⚠️Air Quality Advisory: smoke from the #RiverComplex, #McFarlandFire & #MonumentFire is expected to impact the North & East Bay causing hazy skies on Thurs, 8/5 and Fri, 8/6. Smoke is aloft and is not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.— Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 4, 2021
Current AQI: https://t.co/tTizTYzUMT. pic.twitter.com/RDouj172NG
The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires further north in California and is expected to stay aloft and not be unhealthy to people in the Bay Area, according to the air district.
However, smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.
Air district officials say they will be monitoring air quality in the region, and encourage anyone who smells smoke to stay inside if possible.
People can follow real-time air quality readings in the region here.
