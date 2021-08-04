Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to smoke from Northern California wildfires

⚠️Air Quality Advisory: smoke from the #RiverComplex, #McFarlandFire & #MonumentFire is expected to impact the North & East Bay causing hazy skies on Thurs, 8/5 and Fri, 8/6. Smoke is aloft and is not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.



Current AQI: https://t.co/tTizTYzUMT. pic.twitter.com/RDouj172NG