Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to smoke from Northern California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday and Friday because of wildfire smoke that is expected to be visible in parts of the region.



The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires further north in California and is expected to stay aloft and not be unhealthy to people in the Bay Area, according to the air district.

However, smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Air district officials say they will be monitoring air quality in the region, and encourage anyone who smells smoke to stay inside if possible.
People can follow real-time air quality readings in the region here.

