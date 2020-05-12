Reaction still coming in after Elon Musk goes against Alameda County order, opens Tesla factory

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has defied local Alameda County government orders by reopening the Tesla factory during the shelter-in-place.Musk confirmed the news on Twitter and tonight reaction is coming in from everywhere.A former employee says she isn't surprised by the news but fearful for her friends who still work there."I spoke with two people, they are concerned and they are not happy about going back but they don't want to say anything because they don't want to lose their job," Angela Jackson said."They're kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place because they have families to provide for and at this point they don't feel like it is an option, they have to go to work," she said.Musk tweeted about the move Monday saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."SKY 7 showed that the parking lot was nearly full on Monday. Fremont Police tell us that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.County officials have told them they are in active communication with the company.A Tesla employee, who is remaining anonymous, reached out to ABC7 News Monday to say that there are new measures in place. She was given a temperature check before getting on the shuttle bus and before entering the factory. She was also scanned by an infrared camera.Still though, she is fearful of being back and catching COVID-19 among the 10,000 workers.Jackson who was let go a year and a half ago, and whose husband was just fired from Tesla three months ago, tells us they have both found new jobs and feel blessed not to be there."He could have been forced back to work and then have to come home to our toddlers and potentially infect us so I'm blessed and happy that it happened."The Tesla employee who we spoke with said that some of the workers started coming back Friday and Saturday. Others who haven't yet been back will likely start on Wednesday according to that employee.