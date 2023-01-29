Alexis Gabe's family holds memorial in Oakley to mark 1 year since disappearance, murder

"It doesn't just feel like I lost a piece of myself. It is more like I lost memories I could have had with you."

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alexis Gabe went missing last Jan. 26. On Saturday, almost a year to the date, the family marked the occasion with a memorial in Oakley, where they live.

"It doesn't just feel like I lost a piece of myself. It is more like I lost memories I could have had with you," said her brother, Gwyn M. Gabe, during his speech.

In her speech, Alexis' mother, Rowena, shared memories of her daughter -- memories she says give her the strength to continue on.

"I want to say to you (Alexis) right now, that nothing, not death, or passing of time, will change how much love I have for you," Rowena said.

The family also took the time to thank the hundreds of volunteers who helped search for Alexis over the past year.

"This community has searched, prayed, grieved and now celebrate our Alexis with us. And I can't thank you enough," said one of her cousins, who also gave a speech.

In June, Oakley police announced that Alexis was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. The Gabe family later learned that Jones allegedly cut up her body and tried to dispose of the remains.

This may be a memorial for Alexis, but the family says their work is not done.

Her father, Gwyn, says earlier this week, they were notified that part of her remains may have been found.

"We are waiting for confirmation. We are hoping that it is her," said her father.

Jones was killed in June by law enforcement while attempting to serve him an arrest warrant near Seattle. But the Gabe family is preparing a lawsuit against Jones' mother for allegedly aiding and abetting.

"I will help keep your name in everyone's mind. And I will make sure that you are not forgotten," her brother also said during his speech.

The family says there can never be closure when losing a daughter -- and that they are not giving up the fight.

"Losing my daughter, it is really hard. So, there is no closure for this. And we still need justice. And we will continue to search," Rowena said.

