Memorial brings closure for Alexis Gabe's family, woman whose remains were found after going missing

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Alexis Gabe's family held a memorial service Saturday as they prepare to lay her to rest. Her family held the service after getting all of her remains back in their possession.

"It has been a really tough few months for us," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father. "I am just glad we can bring her home."

A tip back in November led investigators to her remains in Amador County outside Sacramento.

After the cleared autopsy, the family says the county returned her remains back to them.

Now they plan to lay her to rest.

Saturday was a service open to the public.

Dozens showed up to pay their respects to the family. They they the support from the community has helped them through the most challenging time in their lives.

"They have been like a sense of support," said Jessica Gabe-Zuasola, Alexis's cousin. "Some have gone through similar things by either losing their family members of children. Having people who know or who gets it has been very helpful."

Alexis went missing in January of 2022. Police believe her boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, killed her. Police killed him while serving after they say Jones lunged at authorities with a knife.

Police were serving him a search warrant.

The family says they have wanted to wait to hold a memorial service until they could bring her home. Now, their focus turns to justice for Alexis. They want charges filed against Jones' mother who allegedly helped her son with Gabe's murder.

"It's not done," Gwyn Gabe said. " We are going to getting justice for her. We will be battling this in court."

The Gabe family will hold a funeral procession on Monday from the Diablo Family Funeral home in Concord to the Castro Valley Crematorium.

They are welcoming anyone to participate in the procession, but only the Gabe family will be allowed inside the crematorium. They say they want Alexis to themselves on her final day.

