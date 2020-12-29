BART

BART not extending nighttime hours on NYE after SF fireworks canceled

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the Bay Area under a stay-at-home order and no fireworks show in San Francisco this year, BART is going to stick to its normal weekday schedule on New Year's Eve.

That means there will be no extended service after 9 p.m.

New Year's Day, Friday, it will be running on the Sunday schedule with service starting at around 8 a.m.

BART ridership is down again since the stay-at-home order, even through the holiday season.



