BART not extending nighttime hours on NYE after SF fireworks canceled

BART ridership has been lower since the new Stay at Home orders (by about 10K riders) and even more so because of the holidays.



Ridership on Christmas was 8,106. In 2019 it was 48,979.



We expect similar crowding levels this week as last. View the data: https://t.co/KsbH7I6obZ — SFBART (@SFBART) December 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the Bay Area under a stay-at-home order and no fireworks show in San Francisco this year, BART is going to stick to its normal weekday schedule on New Year's Eve.That means there will be no extended service after 9 p.m.New Year's Day, Friday, it will be running on the Sunday schedule with service starting at around 8 a.m.BART ridership is down again since the stay-at-home order, even through the holiday season.