Bay Area, California hit with some of the worst air quality in the world

RELATED: LIVE VIDEO: See how smoke from wildfires is impacting San Francisco Bay Area
"We had the distinction once again, over the weekend and through this morning, of having some of the worst air quality in the world," said Nicco. We woke up with very unhealthy air in San Francisco."
Maps and apps like AirNow, PurpleAir, and IQAir show how bad the air is outside.
As of Monday morning most of the Bay Area was in the red, which is unhealthy, but there are other places across California that have it worse, says Nicco.
The air quality is hazardous in Mono Lake.
"As you head up into Washington and Oregon, we are also pegging the highest level, hazardous air quality, and that's where we are going to see it remain for the better part of the day," added Nicco.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the Bay Area will likely get some relief by Wednesday.
"However, keep the forecast in mind for the weekend," cautioned Nicco. "We have another off-shore event, which will bring smoke back into the forecast. So hopefully we can get a break for a couple of days before that comes back."
It's not the first time the Bay Area has experienced the worst air quality in the world during the record setting 28-days of Spare the Air alerts.
On Aug. 19 air quality in the Bay Area, particularly along the Peninsula, was the worst in the world, according to PurpleAir.
A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through at least Wednesday, for a record 30 days, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday.
This link always updating our current air quality: https://t.co/xxy2kAZJ84— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 14, 2020
FORECAST: Promise of cleaner air soon & offshore wind event this weekend. https://t.co/T2LK6XKGYv#BayArea #UPDATE— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 14, 2020
VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across Bay Area
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
- BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
- VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke
- Purifiers and filters: Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
- Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history