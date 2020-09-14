Weather

Bay Area, California hit with some of the worst air quality in the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is dealing with some of the worst air quality on the planet as the Bay Area continues its record-breaking Spare the Air streak with smoke from wildfires blowing over the region, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We had the distinction once again, over the weekend and through this morning, of having some of the worst air quality in the world," said Nicco. We woke up with very unhealthy air in San Francisco."
Maps and apps like AirNow, PurpleAir, and IQAir show how bad the air is outside.

As of Monday morning most of the Bay Area was in the red, which is unhealthy, but there are other places across California that have it worse, says Nicco.

The air quality is hazardous in Mono Lake.

"As you head up into Washington and Oregon, we are also pegging the highest level, hazardous air quality, and that's where we are going to see it remain for the better part of the day," added Nicco.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the Bay Area will likely get some relief by Wednesday.

"However, keep the forecast in mind for the weekend," cautioned Nicco. "We have another off-shore event, which will bring smoke back into the forecast. So hopefully we can get a break for a couple of days before that comes back."

It's not the first time the Bay Area has experienced the worst air quality in the world during the record setting 28-days of Spare the Air alerts.

On Aug. 19 air quality in the Bay Area, particularly along the Peninsula, was the worst in the world, according to PurpleAir.

A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through at least Wednesday, for a record 30 days, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday.





