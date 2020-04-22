Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place efforts have positively impacted air quality in the Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the novel coronavirus is limiting human activity around the world, it's also presenting a unique opportunity for climate researchers to better understand the forces creating air pollution in the Bay Area.The cleaner, clearer air we've already been experiencing over the last few weeks could be a preview of what's eventually possible.ABC7 spoke with professor Ron Cohen, PH.D., an atmospheric researcher at the University of California, Berkeley about the data that's emerging from shelter in place efforts, and the promise it might hold to help us improve our air quality in the future.Watch ABC7's interview with Dr. Ron Cohen above.