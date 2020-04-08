Coronavirus impact: With schools closed, Oakland Unified has no date for students to begin digital learning

It made that announcement on April 1.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: 6 Bay Area counties extend school campus closures through end of academic year
Now, Oakland schools have to figure out when they will begin schooling at home, and administrators will tell you -The digital leaning process has been a huge challenge.
There's been a mad rush to purchase or find laptops for students to use at home.
On Tuesday, Antioch distributed Chromebooks at the high schools. Middle school students will also get laptops on Wednesday.
This week, Oakland Unified teachers came back from their spring break without having a solid plan to support students remotely. That's due in part because there are still thousands of families without laptops.
RELATED: North Bay students connect with fellow CA Class of 2020 on Instagram amid COVID-19 pandemic
"Right now we're getting out plants together to start distributing devices, computers, chrome books to our students," OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki said. "We're going to be doing that in the next week or two."
In addition, the district is working with the teacher's union to determine acceptable working conditions and expectations for students.
The union posted their demands on Facebook and ballots will be sent out tomorrow via email. A vote is expected by this Friday.
Oakland Unified does not have a date when its new, at-home schooling program will begin.
