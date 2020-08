Triple-digit temps in Bay Area forecast for 6 more days before thunderstorms return next week

Just another day of record setting excessive heat🥵.

We get a brief break Thursday before building weekend heat.

How about humidity💧& more t'storms⚡️

next week... https://t.co/2efI3O0QH4 pic.twitter.com/Xhv5Bx1oqP — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 18, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hurricane Genevieve could bring more humidity to the Bay Area during an already intense heat wave , according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco Nicco says 100-degree temperatures continue to dominate the forecast with a new round of possible thunderstorms next week.In fact, it appears Thursday will be the only day this week without triple-digit weather."We are still going to be warmer than average on Thursday... we just won't hit 100," said Nicco.Nicco is tracking a "monster of storm" in the tropics that could impact the Bay Area with a mix of heat and humidity."Hurricane Genevieve is a Category 4 and, just like Fausto, the possibility of it sending moisture our way is there," said Nicco.Future radar shows a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning."It's something we will definitely keep an eye on," said Nicco.An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Bay Area.Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows inland neighborhoods hitting the 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday, high 90s on Thursday, before temperatures surge back up to 100 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.