What to expect at Bay Area beaches this weekend as people seek refuge from heat wave

Bay Area beaches, like Pacifica, are expecting swarms of people looking to cool off during the Labor Day weekend heat wave.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Beating the heat will likely be on the minds of many over Labor Day weekend.

That's why Northern California beaches could be a good place to cool down during the holiday heatwave.

"It's like a nice cold shower in the morning," Greg Brainard, a San Francisco resident said.

The natural air conditioner is in full effect and that's exactly why climate refugees from the warmer inland regions of the Bay Area are making their way to Pacifica beaches.

"I imagine the water's going to feel really good when it's nice and hot too," Brainard said.

Surfing into Labor Day weekend, Erez Bustan and his son drove up from Los Angeles to help cool off because they were also experiencing 100-degree heat.

"Oh it's cooler, nicer, the water is fairly warm by comparison, I would say, so it's a lot of fun," Bustan said.

With the average temperature hovering around 70 degrees in Pacifica, chances are, the only parking spots available by the beach are the ones for your board.

But judging by the number of surfers in the ocean, that might be wishful thinking.

"These lots are definitely going to fill up this weekend so I would say, good luck!" Aditya Lakshmin, a San Francisco resident said. "That's what I would say to people, get out here early."

John Degunto and his dog Kiah live within walking distance of the beach.

"Traffic's gridlocked, it's going to get bad," Degunto said. "If I want to go get something at the other end of town, forget it. I gotta do it early or don't do it at all.

And he says when heatwaves come around, locals like him have two options.

"You either stay home and hunker down or you get out of town because people are going to swarm this beach, they're going to swarm them all," he said.

But coming to cool off or not, locals would like to remind you to respect their beach.

"As a local, please bring your trash home with you, that's really what we'd like you guys to do," he said.

The hottest day Pacifica might see this weekend is going to be on Labor Day, with a high of 73.

A stark 30-degree difference compared to East Bay cities like Dublin, expecting their high on Monday to be 106 degrees.

