East Bay braces for heat wave with triple-digit temps, air quality in 'unhealthy' range

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Swimmers, joggers and runner were out early Tuesday at Heather Farms Park, getting their exercise in before hot temperature arrive in the afternoon.

"Today is a little warmer," said Walnut Creek resident Marjan Afsarifad. "It is already warmer, but that is why we started at 7 o'clock, because it is nice now."

FORECAST: Dangerous heat arrives inland today

A Heat Advisory and Spare the Air Aert are in effect as temperatures are expected to rise above 100, with air quality reaching the "unhealthy" range.

Officials advise people in the East Bay to limit outdoor activity on days like Tuesday. That is why many went to the park before noon.

"It is cooler and cleaner air and quieter," Afsarifad said. "This way you just get a better start to your day."

The same goes for a pickleball class at the park. Coach Bob Bruening moves his classes up a few hours to avoid those hot temperatures.

"In the winter we usually start around 10, but during the summer it is early," he said. "It doesn't get that hot, but it is a good activity. You don't run around as much, you don't chase balls a much. Very social game too."

His message to his class is one that can apply to everyone:

"Hydrate," he said. "Classic hydration. And we stop a little bit in between and talk about some of the techniques we are working on. There is a break between some of the drills."

