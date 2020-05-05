Coronavirus impact: Bay Area companies look to virtual college internships amid pandemic

By some estimates, the number of internships could fall in half as a result of COVID-19. The reasons vary - from airlines suffering huge revenue losses, to others unsure how to incorporate interns virtually.
Competition is fierce to get a summer internship. Just ask Jake Whinnery from San Ramon, a sophomore at Cal.
"I probably applied between August and November to 40 to 50 places, and that wasn't an experience unique to me," he said. "That's almost all the engineers at Cal most likely."
He was one of 59,000 who applied at consumer goods company Procter & Gamble. Only 570 were hired. But for the first time ever, internships will be virtual.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Thousands of Silicon Valley employees work from home amid COVID-19 fears
"There's no playbook in taking on this effort," said Danny Combs, employment, branding and initiative leader for North America at Procter & Gamble. "We just had to adapt and kind of test different things out to feel confident that we could move forward at 110% to be able to deliver it."
Procter & Gamble isn't alone. A survey by Mill Valley's Glassdoor indicates about half of all internships will be done virtually because of the coronavirus situation. But that means the other half are likely canceled.
The largest declines in hiring interns are in travel and tourism, information technology, architecture and civil engineering and telecommunications.
"Since I'm a mechanical engineer," said Jake, "a lot of the work that I do can be done virtually thankfully, so that'll be like computer aided design, simulations, stuff like that."
He and his fellow interns will be getting laptops from P&G. As for creating the virtual program, that was entrusted with younger employees with two to 10 years experience. After work social hours will also go virtual. A company founded almost 183 years ago can be nimble.
RELATED: ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim discusses work from home challenges on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
"Trusting your newer work force with those ideas and leaning on them at this time and moving to a more digital world is huge for us," said Combs.
We reached out to several tech firms in Silicon Valley about the status of their internship programs. By deadline, the only response was from Google, which said it is planning to runs its internships virtually.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19