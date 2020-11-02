storm

Fall storms could bring Bay Area rain and Sierra snow this weekend, forecast shows

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Start doing the rain dance, Bay Area! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says we may finally get wet weather this weekend!

It's a "slight" chance. But, there's a chance.

"We have near record high temperatures today through at least Thursday, thanks to a light offshore flow," said Nicco.

But that all changes Thursday and Friday.

A "deep bowl of cold, blustery air" will roll in on Thursday and our temperatures will finally feel like Autumn.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures will go from 60s, 70s, 80s Thursday to 50s and 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That change brings a slight change of rain.



Nicco says most of the wet weather will be in Northern California on Thursday, including Oregon and Washington.
"But, that chunk of energy does break off and does come down toward us, bringing us a change of scattered showers Friday and snow up in the Sierra," said Nicco.

It will be blustery in between storms on Saturday.

Then on Sunday another potential cold front will roll through, bringing us another chance of scattered showers and more likely snow up in the Sierra, according to Nicco.

He says both storms to not appear to be "not very strong".

Nicco says the most robust model shows maybe up to a third of an inch or rain, possibly a wayward thunderstorm Sunday.

"Our other medium range model says -- don't even expect this much," added Nicco. We are going to keep an eye on it, but for sure it's going to feel like Autumn come Friday."



