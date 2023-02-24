LIST: Bay Area highways, roadways closed due to snow, hazardous conditions

CHP says Highway 17 and several other Bay Area roads remain closed due to snow and other weather-related issues.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rare winter storm dropping several inches of low-level snow across the Bay Area has forced the closure of major roadways and highways throughout the region.

Authorities have already issued warnings to drivers to avoid certain areas due to hazardous road conditions.

Road Closures

Santa Cruz County

CA-17 is closed in both directions between Summit Rd. and Granite Creek Rd. due to downed trees, electrical poles and wires, and weather conditions. There was a jackknifed big rig Friday morning and other cars that were stuck on the road.

Sonoma County

State Highway 128 is closed in both directions from the Mendocino-Sonoma County line to U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg due to weather conditions. Crews are plowing snow in some areas.

Napa County

Napa County is also dealing with road closures. State Highway 29 has all lanes closed in both directions between Tubbs Lane and Bradford Road due to hazardous roadway conditions.

San Mateo County

CA-35 south of Old La Honda Rd in Portola Valley. One-way traffic control is in effect due to a downed tree.

I-280 south of Hickey Blvd in Daly City. Right lanes are blocked due to a traffic collision.

Santa Clara County

CA-9 west of Pierce Rd. in Saratoga. All lanes blocked in both directions due to weather conditions.

Mt. Hamilton Rd. (CA-130) at Grant Park. All lanes closed in both directions due to weather conditions and downed trees.

CA-152 from Mount Madonna to Sprig Lake. All lanes closed in both directions due to downed trees. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Mt. Madonna and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Sprig Lake.

Northbound I-680 north of Jacklin Rd. in Milpitas. Left lanes are blocked due to a traffic collision and flooding.

Northbound and Southbound CA 17 all lanes blocked at Bear Creek Road, due to a traffic collision.

Marin County

Snow on Mount Tamalpais has prompted two road closures, though state Highway 1 remains open. Pantoll Road and Ridgecrest Boulevard were closed as of 11 a.m.

Friday, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, and the entire upper mountain is closed until roads can be cleared of snow, county and Mount Tamalpais State Park officials said.

Sleet has impacted the area, making roads dangerous, and park staff said that Panoramic Highway through the Marin hills is "slushy."

The Bay City Newservice contributed to this story.

