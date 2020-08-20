wildfire

California wildfires: Stunning video shows flames, smoke, destruction from Bay Area fires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Red hot flames, enormous smoke plumes and buildings destroyed. Watch the video player above for a look at the devastating wildfires raging across the Bay Area.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateosanta cruzvallejosonomanapa countysanta clara countyalameda countycontra costa countygamble firefirehennessey firewildfirecal firesanta cruz countylightning complex firesan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
30,000 evacuate from wildfires in Sonoma County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Popular ranch in Vacaville damaged by wildfire
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on DNC night 3: LIVE
Bay Area family describes terror as wildfire inched closer
Video shows terrifying escape through flames of NorCal fire
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
This mask is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19: Here's the fix
Hennessey Fire forces closure of I-80 in Fairfield, CHP reports
Pilot of helicopter that crashed near Coalinga airport dies
More TOP STORIES News