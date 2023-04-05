Bob Lee, executive of Bay Area-based MobileCoin, has died, company confirms

Bob Lee, CPO of Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, has died, the company confirmed to ABC7 News.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bob Lee, Cash App founder and current CPO of Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, has died, the company confirmed to ABC7 News.

The news has come as a shock to many online.

Tributes have been pouring in from other tech executives on social media - some of those colleagues saying Lee was killed.

As of Tuesday evening, SFPD has not yet confirmed that.

Before his current job, Lee was CTO of mobile payment app Square and the creator of CashApp. He had also worked at Google early in his career.

Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin sent the following statement to ABC7 News: "Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day."

