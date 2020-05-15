Coronavirus California

Reopening California: North Bay bakery rehires employees after coronavirus furlough; locals see it as positive sign

By
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- For any small business, a line is a good sign, and the longer, the better.

In this case, it also represents a promise of better times.

"I don't know any of these people but to just be around some other human beings, even with masks on?" said Danny Arrras of Kentfield as she waited.

RELATED: 3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order, changes to come Monday

And so the crowd gathered outside M.H. Bread and Butter in San Anselmo, where owner Devon Yanko allowed social distancing customers to enter one at a time while her husband, Nathan, finished gluten free muffins in the back.

"What time did you begin today?" we asked Nathan.

"2:45." As in a.m.

M.H. Bread and Butter had high energy on Thursday, and with good reason. When the coronavirus hit in full, this bakery laid off 37 employees. Two months later, Wednesday and Thursday, they returned to work.

"Putting people into financial hardship is never easy," Devon Yanko told us. "We were telling people we would bring you back but we didn't know if it was true."

"We were just trying to remain open," added Nathan. "That they had a business to return to was important for us."

RELATED: Santa Rosa man's mannequins send social distancing message; 'Even a dummy can do it'

That return happened only after the bakery received a federal payroll protection loan, and that in the second round.

Baker Dan Ferreira came back to work on Wednesday. "It was a long time one we found our routine. At the beginning I didn't think we would be out until May."

But they were. And now they're back. And if you believe in the symbolism of baby steps, take the return of this small business to heart -- a small story that perhaps represents something larger.

"Feels like we might be getting back to some kind of normal at some point," said Danny Arras, still waiting.

Normal. The old one.

Who wouldn't stand in line for that?

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarinsan anselmocoronavirus californiasmall businessbakerycoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Economists predict graduates will have tough time entering job market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Berkeley proposes plan to turn outdoor spaces into restaurant dining areas
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
Cats with no symptoms spread virus to other cats in lab test
'How to Get Away with Murder' finale: Cast, fans say goodbye
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News