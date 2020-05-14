Coronavirus

California State University chancellor explains reasoning behind decision to hold virtual classes this fall

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California State University won't be reopening campuses for the fall semester because of the coronavirus.

Chancellor Timothy White said Wednesday on Good Morning America that the 23-campus system will continue to hold most instruction online, as it's done since March. "Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best," said White. "We'll probably end up somewhere in between those two places."

Chancellor White says it's wouldn't be fair to risk reopening some classrooms to students only to shut them down again if there's a second wave of COVID-19 cases, which many health officials are predicting.

RELATED: Cal Maritime Academy approved to resume in-person classes beginning in May

While most classes will be online, there will be some exceptions, according to Chancellor White, like clinical classes in the nursing programs. He assured there will be rigorous health and safety requirements. "Take a laboratory that may usually have 20 students in it, it may have 5 students, distanced. They're wearing personal protective gear. We have sanitation in between everybody who uses instrumentation in a laboratory, things of that nature. That cost of in-person delivery is going to go way up because of the concerns about healthy and safety."

Cal State was the first major university system in the country to decide to switch to online learning in the fall. The decision impacts five million students across the state.


It's not clear how the change will impact the system's budget.

You can watch Chancellor White's full interview, here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscosonomahaywardsan josecsu long beachcsu northridgecsu dominguez hillscsu pomonacoronavirus californiacsu fullertoncsu san bernardinocoronaviruscsu san diegocsu los angelescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19csucsu san marcoscollegeu.s. & worldcsu channel islandssan jose statesfsucalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Law would require cash refunds for canceled flights, not vouchers
College cheerleader battles COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 60 days
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, driver arrested
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
WATCH TODAY: 'ABC7 Virtual Job Fair'
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
FBI serves warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today, heavier weekend rain
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Palo Alto students could go to school twice a week next year if new model is approved
18 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
More TOP STORIES News