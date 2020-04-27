Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Cal Maritime Academy gets approval from Gov. Newsom to resume in-person classes

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- As California weighs extending its shelter-in-place order, there are signs some restrictions are beginning to ease.

California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo says it has received approval from the state to begin face-to-face classes in their spring semester.

"I am pleased to report that as a result of the hard work and good planning of our COVID-19 task force and the academic leadership team, Cal Maritime received approval from Governor Newsom's office for a limited reopening of our campus to resume face-to-face instruction for the completion of our spring 2020 semester as planned," Cal Maritime president Thomas Cropper said in a letter to students on Friday.

Cropper said the decision was run through the Chancellor's Office and various internal entities of the Governor's Office, including the State Department of Public Health, who provided additional guidance on reopening.

RELATED: When will California reopen? Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

In an earlier email sent to cadets, the university laid out tentative dates for a partial reopening and guidelines for how social distancing will remain in effect on campus. The initial plan said students would return to campus on May 10. Face-to-face instructions would tentatively begin on May 13. And a planned ocean voyage would also continue and tentatively begin on June 10.

Now that Solano County, where Cal Maritime is located, has updated the shelter in place order to May, university officials say classes will not resume until at least May 20.

According to the university, cadets who plan to return to campus will be surveyed with a health questionnaire while at home and then given a health screening upon their arrival on campus.

"As you return, please be prepared for a different campus experience," Cropper said in the email.

RELATED: Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

He explained that each cadet will be housed individually in a residence hall room and that meals will be either delivered to the residence hall, grab-and-go, or provided in a dining hall with limited seating. Everyone will also be health screened daily and need to wear a mask when they are outside their room or office.

"Social distancing will continue in every aspect of campus life- so it will be quite different," Cropper said.

ABC7 News has reached out to both Governor Newsom's office and Cal Maritime for additional comment and information.

This article will be updated throughout the day and a full story will air at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday night on ABC7 News.

RELATED: Bewildered high school seniors may have to do freshman year from home after being accepted to dream college

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvallejogavin newsomsocial distancingcoronavirus californiaschoolcoronaviruscsushelter in placecollegecovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
2 more states join Western States Pact to reopen
LIVE: Health official discusses new COVID-19 symptoms announced by CDC
SF mayor says COVID-19 cases still rising, shelter-in-place order extended
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LIVE: Health official discusses new COVID-19 symptoms announced by CDC
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
SF mayor says COVID-19 cases still rising, shelter-in-place order extended
Gov. Newsom warns crowded beaches could delay reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 more states join Western States Pact to reopen
Show More
Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place order extended in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Town hall on COVID-19 in African American community
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News