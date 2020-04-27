Coronavirus: Cal Maritime Academy gets approval from Gov. Newsom to resume in-person classes

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- As California weighs extending its shelter-in-place order, there are signs some restrictions are beginning to ease.California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo says it has received approval from the state to begin face-to-face classes in their spring semester."I am pleased to report that as a result of the hard work and good planning of our COVID-19 task force and the academic leadership team, Cal Maritime received approval from Governor Newsom's office for a limited reopening of our campus to resume face-to-face instruction for the completion of our spring 2020 semester as planned," Cal Maritime president Thomas Cropper said in a letter to students on Friday.Cropper said the decision was run through the Chancellor's Office and various internal entities of the Governor's Office, including the State Department of Public Health, who provided additional guidance on reopening.In an earlier email sent to cadets, the university laid out tentative dates for a partial reopening and guidelines for how social distancing will remain in effect on campus. The initial plan said students would return to campus on May 10. Face-to-face instructions would tentatively begin on May 13. And a planned ocean voyage would also continue and tentatively begin on June 10.According to the university, cadets who plan to return to campus will be surveyed with a health questionnaire while at home and then given a health screening upon their arrival on campus."As you return, please be prepared for a different campus experience," Cropper said in the email.He explained that each cadet will be housed individually in a residence hall room and that meals will be either delivered to the residence hall, grab-and-go, or provided in a dining hall with limited seating. Everyone will also be health screened daily and need to wear a mask when they are outside their room or office."Social distancing will continue in every aspect of campus life- so it will be quite different," Cropper said.ABC7 News has reached out to both Governor Newsom's office and Cal Maritime for additional comment and information.This article will be updated throughout the day and a full story will air at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday night on ABC7 News.