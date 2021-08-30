Caldor Fire: Lake Tahoe weather 'not cooperating' with winds expected to worsen, Red Flag Warning

"Low clouds and fog returning to the Bay Area will bring a stronger sea breeze pushing the smoke east and north where it came from," said Argen.
While our air quality is improving, Argen says a Red Flag Warning on the west slopes of the Sierra Nevada will remain in effect for 12 hours from 11 a.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
⚠️Red Flag Warning now in effect and has been extended 🚩— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 30, 2021
🕚 Now - 11pm Wednesday
📍 N. Sierra & S. Cascades
💨Gusty winds & extremely dry
Are you prepared for wildfire? Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for preparedness tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/X4UH8xntNw
"Southwesterly winds, anywhere from 20 to 25 miles an hour will be moving into the area," said Argen. "This is certainly making a run on the fire."
The wind could get even stronger on Tuesday.
"We could see up to 50 miles an hour gusts," said Argen. "So, really -- the weather is not cooperating as we get through the middle of the week, despite slightly cooler temperatures and slightly higher relative humidity."
WATCH: Caldor Fire evacuation orders expanded in Tahoe as wildfire grows
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires