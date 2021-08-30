Weather

Caldor Fire: Lake Tahoe weather 'not cooperating' with winds expected to worsen, Red Flag Warning

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lake Tahoe weather 'not cooperating' with winds expected to worsen

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The same changing weather system moving smoke out of the San Francisco Bay Area this week is making the fire fight worse for crews battling the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen.

"Low clouds and fog returning to the Bay Area will bring a stronger sea breeze pushing the smoke east and north where it came from," said Argen.

While our air quality is improving, Argen says a Red Flag Warning on the west slopes of the Sierra Nevada will remain in effect for 12 hours from 11 a.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.



"Southwesterly winds, anywhere from 20 to 25 miles an hour will be moving into the area," said Argen. "This is certainly making a run on the fire."

The wind could get even stronger on Tuesday.

"We could see up to 50 miles an hour gusts," said Argen. "So, really -- the weather is not cooperating as we get through the middle of the week, despite slightly cooler temperatures and slightly higher relative humidity."

WATCH: Caldor Fire evacuation orders expanded in Tahoe as wildfire grows
EMBED More News Videos

Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin Sunday evening as crews dealt with a two-week old blaze.




For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake tahoecalifornia wildfiresevacuationbrush firedestroyed businessesdestroyed homeswildfirecal fireski resortsfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News