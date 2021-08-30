Caldor Fire: Lake Tahoe weather 'not cooperating' with winds expected to worsen, Red Flag Warning

⚠️Red Flag Warning now in effect and has been extended 🚩



🕚 Now - 11pm Wednesday

📍 N. Sierra & S. Cascades

💨Gusty winds & extremely dry



Are you prepared for wildfire? Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for preparedness tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/X4UH8xntNw