Caldor Fire: Lake Tahoe weather 'not cooperating' with winds expected to worsen, Red Flag Warning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The same changing weather system moving smoke out of the San Francisco Bay Area this week is making the fire fight worse for crews battling the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe , according to ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen."Low clouds and fog returning to the Bay Area will bring a stronger sea breeze pushing the smoke east and north where it came from," said Argen.While our air quality is improving, Argen says a Red Flag Warning on the west slopes of the Sierra Nevada will remain in effect for 12 hours from 11 a.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Wednesday."Southwesterly winds, anywhere from 20 to 25 miles an hour will be moving into the area," said Argen. "This is certainly making a run on the fire."The wind could get even stronger on Tuesday."We could see up to 50 miles an hour gusts," said Argen. "So, really -- the weather is not cooperating as we get through the middle of the week, despite slightly cooler temperatures and slightly higher relative humidity."