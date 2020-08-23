wildfire

Scientists asking public to tweet pictures of ash to help understand California wildfires

EAST BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Scientists are calling on you to help them track California wildfires by using Twitter.

If you see ash on your cars, sidewalks or porches, tweet them with the hashtag "ashfall." ( #ashfall)

This citizen-science research project hopes to improve the tracking and forecasting of the deadly fires.

Scientists say if we have radars to spot heavy rain in certain areas, "why can't we work to do the same with ash?"

East Bay Times contributed to this report

