wildfire

Damage from California's wildfires estimated at $10 billion, experts say

By
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The economic toll of our state's wildfires is still being calculated, but early estimates peg it at $10 billion so far.

Can this continue year after year without a major change in policies and in forest management? Climate change experts at Stanford have been studying the problem.

The question becomes how much will it cost to create policies and prevention programs to manage the growing devastation caused by wildfires that grow in size and intensity by the year.

RELATED: Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres burned

"We spend about $2.5 billion on CAL FIRE firefighting in the State of California each year," said Michael Wara, Ph.D., a Stanford climate policy researcher. "If we spend about that much money, we could do a lot to make this problem much less of a kind of frontline crisis."

Wara and other fellows at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research see fuel management as the critical step.

RELATED: California cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after wildfires

Years of ground vegetation have accumulated through the years, growing much the way weeds take over yards that aren't maintained.

"We know that a warming climate dries out fuels and makes these large fires much more likely," said Marshall Burke, Ph.D., an agriculture and resource economist. "So without federal leadership on climate change, over the long run, this problem is likely to only get worse."

RELATED: California wildfires could lead to major spikes in cost of home insurance

Economists say it will take a combined federal, state and local effort. An estimated 10 to 20 million acres need to be cleared at a possible cost of up to $1,000 per acre. Who will pay is one hurdle. Another is whether logging might help to generate funds, but that is controversial.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed an executive order to preserve 30 percent of state lands, but even that plan is expected to take the state two years to develop policies.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Prescribed burns to clear brush also pose a challenge because of smoke, which created health hazards as it spread and stayed over wide areas. However, Native tribes that traditionally use fire to control wildfires demonstrated its effectiveness at the Creek Fire.

"The fire burned much less intensely, was much less damaging, produced much less smoke, and was the kind of fire that firefighters can stop, you know, can stop from burning into a town," Wara said.

VIDEO: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
EMBED More News Videos

As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stanford universitystanford universityfirewildfirecal fireresearchfirefightersclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
3 years later, Tubbs Fire survivors seek justice in alleged home rebuild fraud
9-year-old creates Halloween goodie bags for kids who lost homes in wildfires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Woman who refuses to wear mask calls 911 after she's denied entry into SoCal store
SF task force lays out recommendations for economic recovery amid COVID-19
3 years later, Tubbs Fire survivors seek justice in alleged home rebuild fraud
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Moms 4 Housing mother: 'Housing is a human right'
Video shows brazen robbery of woman in Sunnyvale
Show More
NorCal man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show
9-year-old creates Halloween goodie bags for kids who lost homes in wildfires
Little girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
43rd Mill Valley Film Festival underway with drive-in screening
More TOP STORIES News