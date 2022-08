WATCH LIVE: SKY over brush fire burning close to homes in Castro Valley

LIVE: Crews battling brush fire next to I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire burning close to Interstate 580 in Castro Valley Monday afternoon.

CAL FIRE says the fire near westbound I-580 and Eden Canyon has burned 10 acres as of 5:04 p.m. They say some structures off of Schaeffer Ranch Road are reported to be threatened.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and watch for firefighters.

