"Human etch-a-sketch" runner travels 95 miles to draw Lunar New Year tiger on SF streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is a canvas that has countless peaks and valleys, open trails and coastal highways, even with some cable cars and skyscrapers littered about.One man, Lenny Maughan, has been using the streets of San Francisco to create etch-a-sketch like pictures, with the route map of his run as his paint.Maughan recently completed a run that sketched out the image of a tiger, in time for the 2022 Lunar New Year.