10-year-old East Bay girl launches art fundraiser to provide meals for frontline workers battling COVID-19

"I thought that it would be cool if we honor our first responders and to tell them how much we need them," said Chloe Tavares, fourth-grader at Woodroe Woods in San Leandro.
In between zoom classes and homework Chloe started creating art to help cope with her own anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: East Bay SPCA offers free pet food to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic
"I started painting when I was a baby," said Tavares. "I really like art and I really like being creative."
As the shelter in place order wore on, she found a new purpose for her art. She wanted to use her art for good as a way to help medical front line workers.
"It came to her attention when PPE and there was lack of for the nurses. It really stunned her and it evolved that way. She said maybe I can sell my paintings and do something," said Moncia Del Rio, Chloe's mother. "She felt like doing a simple gesture, like getting lunch for them would be one less thing that they would have to worry about."
Chloe called the campaign #LunchOnChloe. With her mother's help, she posted the paintings on Facebook alerting family and friends about the campaign.
RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: East Bay math teachers show appreciation for students amid coronavirus pandemic
Since then, she has raised five-hundred dollars and has made six food deliveries to front-line workers.
"I'd like to say to all the nurses, doctors and first responders," said Tavares. "I am really thankful for them."
"She made my day," said Katrina Pangilinan, nurse for Kaiser Permanente. "We haven't been seeing too many patients but seeing her and everybody, it just warms my heart."
#LunchOnChloe 10-year-old Chloe is using her art skills for good. She is selling her artwork to raise money to feed medical front-line workers. 🧑🏽🎨🖼 pic.twitter.com/VLoHQ5nepP— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) June 4, 2020
Chloe has inspired her classmates to join the campaign. In the future, she hopes to expand her meal distribution to delivery drivers.
"It makes me feel very happy and excited because they know how much we need them and appreciate them," said Tavares.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions