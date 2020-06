10-year-old East Bay girl launches art fundraiser to provide meals for frontline workers battling COVID-19

#LunchOnChloe 10-year-old Chloe is using her art skills for good. She is selling her artwork to raise money to feed medical front-line workers. 🧑🏽‍🎨🖼 pic.twitter.com/VLoHQ5nepP — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) June 4, 2020





HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- During the shelter-in-place order, a 10-year-old girl has been creating pieces of art. But she was inspired to do something bigger. She wanted to help medical workers who are helping to combat COVID-19. "I thought that it would be cool if we honor our first responders and to tell them how much we need them," said Chloe Tavares, fourth-grader at Woodroe Woods in San Leandro.In between zoom classes and homework Chloe started creating art to help cope with her own anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic."I started painting when I was a baby," said Tavares. "I really like art and I really like being creative."As the shelter in place order wore on, she found a new purpose for her art. She wanted to use her art for good as a way to help medical front line workers."It came to her attention when PPE and there was lack of for the nurses. It really stunned her and it evolved that way. She said maybe I can sell my paintings and do something," said Moncia Del Rio, Chloe's mother. "She felt like doing a simple gesture, like getting lunch for them would be one less thing that they would have to worry about."Chloe called the campaign #LunchOnChloe. With her mother's help, she posted the paintings on Facebook alerting family and friends about the campaign.Since then, she has raised five-hundred dollars and has made six food deliveries to front-line workers."I'd like to say to all the nurses, doctors and first responders," said Tavares. "I am really thankful for them.""She made my day," said Katrina Pangilinan, nurse for Kaiser Permanente. "We haven't been seeing too many patients but seeing her and everybody, it just warms my heart."Chloe has inspired her classmates to join the campaign. In the future, she hopes to expand her meal distribution to delivery drivers."It makes me feel very happy and excited because they know how much we need them and appreciate them," said Tavares.