Fire breaks out in Lake County; Sherriff's office issues evacuation order

The Ogulin fire in Lakeview County, Calif. is pictured on Aug. 4, 2022.

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- An evacuation order has been issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office amid safety concerns over new Ogulin fire in Clearlake, California at Highway 53 and Ogulin County Road,

Residents are urged to leave the area immediately, with officials saying everything to the south of Ogulin Canyon is under "mandatory evacuation."

