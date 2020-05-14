Coronavirus California: Modifying wildfire preparation practices during a pandemic

"It is trending toward very dry," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Amy Head. "Add COVID-19, and we have something we have never done before. We will be figuring it out as we go along."
RELATED: Coronavirus in the US: Report predicts broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps
Despite the back breaking work, there exists a certain rugged intimacy in fire fighting. Crews travel together in small cabs, they eat together, they take breaks together in base camps.
Cal Fire realizes that past practices will no longer be appropriate in a time of social distancing. Expect base camps to expand in size, or to possibly branch into smaller, satellites.
"It is somewhat of a family unit," said Battalion Chief Head. "The fires are going to happen. Pandemic or not, they are coming. We still have to protect lives and families in California."
That family element may ease some dangers by isolating crews together. Already, fire departments across California have established social distancing practices. Crews do not move between units. They keep potentially compromised gear and clothing away from living areas. They are constantly wiping and washing surfaces.
At Marin County Fire, Battalion Chief Bret McTigue noted that there has not been one case of coronavirus. His department will test all of the seasonal hires coming in.
RELATED: First San Mateo firefighter to contract coronavirus recovers, donates plasma to help other patients
Inmate fire crews pose another complication. The California Department of Corrections does not intend to test, "unless here is a known exposure to a COVID-19 case," said spokesperson Dana Simas, "which could trigger testing of asymptomatic patients at a facility iinstitution - we are testing only those who are symptomatic."
She added that prior to being transferred to conservation camps, inmates who finish their training will be isolated for 14 days and screened for COVID-19.
Evacuation Centers will need to change. In previous seasons, evacuees have packed closed together both indoors and out. The Red Cross has yet to disclose alternative plans. Expect to see more evacuees placed in hotel and motel rooms.
RELATED: Coronavirus: First responders modify way of work after 4 San Jose firefighters test positive for COVID-19
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions