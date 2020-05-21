7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Treasury sending stimulus payments via pre-paid debit card, auto dealers called out for predatory lease practices, and Target's pickup, delivery business surges

By and Simone Chavoor

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Treasury issuing some stimulus payments in the form of pre-paid debit cards

If you haven't already received your "economic impact payment," there's a chance you won't get a paper check, but a pre-paid debit card.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it would begin sending pre-loaded Visa debit cards issued by Metabank instead of paper checks. About 4 million cards will be sent out this week, mostly to taxpayers who are serviced by the Andover, Mass., and Austin, Texas IRS centers. The EIP Card can be used online, at ATMs, or at any retail location where Visa is accepted -- meaning those without bank accounts will now have the ability to check their balance any time, and get more protection against fraud than with a regular check.

"Treasury and the IRS have been working with unprecedented speed to issue Economic Impact Payments to American families. Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly," said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. "Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely."

California Attorney General calls on auto makers to offer more protections to leased car customers

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is calling on auto dealers to cease predatory leasing practices, and accept returned leased cars in a timely manner.

A press release from the Attorney General's office cited reports of dealerships refusing customers who attempted to return their leased cars at the end of their agreement, or who pressured customers to extend their leases or lease new vehicles. "If these reports are true," said the Attorney General's office, "automakers and dealerships that are engaging in these practices are violating contractual lease obligations and a number of state and federal laws including California's Vehicle Leasing Act, California's Military and Veteran's Code, and the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act."

Attorney General Becerra, along with 12 other attorneys general, wrote a letter to 10 major auto manufacturers urging them to address the issue and put protections in place for customers. The coalition urged carmakers to examine their lease return procedures, provide alternatives for returning leased cars, provide clarity to the customer throughout the return process, and work to assist consumers who have already been harmed by predatory practices.

Target's pickup, delivery business surges

Target is seeing a big boom in pickup and delivery sales.

The retailer announced in its first quarter earnings call that its curbside pickup, in-store pickup and Shipt delivery grew by 278% from March to May as shoppers increased their use of the services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall sales, including online sales, grew 10.8% over the same time period last year. Online sales alone jumped 141% last quarter.

"Throughout the first quarter, our team and guests faced unprecedented challenges arising from the spread of COVID-19. In the face of those challenges, our team showed extraordinary resilience as guests relied on Target as a trusted resource for their families. With our stores at the center of our strategy, and a significant investment in the safety of our team and guests, our operations had the agility and flexibility needed to meet the changing needs of our business," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation.




If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic7 on your sideconsumerirseconomyconsumer watchpersonal financefinanceconsumer concernstarget
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Types of food processors for your meals
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Global economic impact of COVID-19 could be as high as $82 trillion, Airbnb warns against parties on its properties, and IRS to launch stimulus payment hotline
Unemployment benefits out of reach for gig workers, self-employed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Study: Black COVID-19 patients nearly 3 times more likely to be hospitalized
Facebook to allow employees to work from home for the rest of 2020
Former employees, brothers arrested for murder of Santa Cruz tech executive
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
Show More
SF adds circles to Marina Green to encourage social distancing
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Watch coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area officials
More TOP STORIES News