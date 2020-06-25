CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IKEA bookcase topples onto twins, FCC to vote using '988' as national suicide prevent number

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Harrowing Nest cam footage shows the moments when an IKEA bookcase toppled over onto two Morgan Hill children.This incident has led to refreshed calls for increased furniture tip-over safety and awareness. Nicole Oka, mother of twins Dominic and Clara, who were a year old at the time of the accident, told Consumer Reports that they thought they had taken the right precautions when using the IKEA-provided anchors to attach the Brimnes bookcase to the wall of the twins' room."We felt completely comfortable knowing that the furniture was mounted to the wall and their room was safe," Nicole told Consumer Reports.But as the video shows, the two children got up from their beds and attempted to climb the bookcase, resulting in it toppling over on top of them. Thankfully, neither child was injured. According to Consumer Reports, "one of the anchors was pulled out of the wall yet remained attached to the back of the bookcase. The other anchor stayed in the stud of the wall yet broke off from the bookcase." It is recommended that all anchors be affixed to studs in the wall.An IKEA U.S. spokesperson said of the case: "First and foremost, we are grateful that the children were not seriously injured. We are currently reviewing the video involving the BRIMNES bookcase and need more time to get a better understanding of the details. We cannot provide any additional comment at this time."When asked by 7 On Your Side what advice she'd give to other parents, Nicole said, "The main message is that -- the anchors that are anchoring your furniture are not actually fail-proof. I know that's what we thought -- but that it turns out not to be the case." Nicole suggests that parents should put themselves in their shoes and "feel the 10 seconds of fear that we felt" to motivate them to check for such safety hazards. "If your furniture is not anchored, anchor it. And at least check the anchors. Give it a good shake," she said.