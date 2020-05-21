Coronavirus Kindness: 4-year-old San Francisco boy receives surprise birthday parade full of trucks

Four-year-old Connor Walsh couldn't believe his eyes as a long line of trucks paraded past his home.
His parents say they wanted to do something special for Connor, who was born prematurely and suffers from some chronic health issues.
RELATED: No party, no problem: Bay Area firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis
Connor loved it so much, he blew kisses their way.
"This became so much bigger than I thought it could be. So I'm a bit overwhelmed, but it's a good overwhelmed," Mother Laura Walsh said.
The Walsh's received help organizing the parade from AAA, which provided a vehicle, as did the San Francisco Fire and Police Departments, PG&E, Cemex, and others.
Connor even got the chance to sit on a real police motorcycle and neighbors waived balloons for his birthday.
