Coronavirus Kindness: 4-year-old San Francisco boy receives surprise birthday parade full of trucks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The son of two San Francisco frontline health workers received a very special gift for his birthday on Tuesday.Four-year-old Connor Walsh couldn't believe his eyes as a long line of trucks paraded past his home.His parents say they wanted to do something special for Connor, who was born prematurely and suffers from some chronic health issues.Connor loved it so much, he blew kisses their way."This became so much bigger than I thought it could be. So I'm a bit overwhelmed, but it's a good overwhelmed," Mother Laura Walsh said.The Walsh's received help organizing the parade from AAA, which provided a vehicle, as did the San Francisco Fire and Police Departments, PG&E, Cemex, and others.Connor even got the chance to sit on a real police motorcycle and neighbors waived balloons for his birthday.