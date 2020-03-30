Coronavirus California

No party, no problem: Bay Area firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis

By J.R. Stone
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire and police departments in Daly City and Suisun City gave two kids a special birthday surprise on Saturday.

In Daly City, officers and firefighters showed up to wish Hunter a happy fourth birthday. His mom had to cancel his party but reached out to the department and asked if someone might be able to come by to say happy birthday. Four squad cars showed up and a truck full of firefighters drove by on their way back from a call. The firefighters sang Happy Birthday socially distanced from their truck.

RELATED: Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic

"He couldn't stop talking about it. He was like oh my god, they sang me happy birthday," says Patricia Moreno of Daly City.



In Suisun City, young Presley turned six and was greeted with a parade full of family and friends, some of whom came from Sacramento and Livermore.

Everyone keeping their social distance and that included the police who drove by with flashing lights and said "Happy Birthday" on their loudspeaker. There was some early confusion as Presley asked if the cars were there for his party.

"Are these my guests?" he said.

Much of that confusion was cleared up when he began receiving presents from car windows.

RELATED: Live coronavirus updates: Tracking the latest on COVID-19 here

In Daly City the firefighters referred to Hunter as "little man" when they were singing Happy Birthday to him. His mom says that was such a special moment.

"So all day yesterday he was like happy birthday little man. It was so cute!"

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirussurprisefirefighterspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News