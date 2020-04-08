Coronavirus California

Coronavirus blog: Staying Optimistic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 Cases

We are in the fourth week of sheltering-in-place and COVID-19 cases are nearing 1.5 million worldwide! And now we are hearing about a tiger in New York City at the Bronx Zoo that got infected with the virus. That's disturbing!

If you have pets, you have to be concerned about their safety. It's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when so many people are getting sick and some losing their lives.

Here is encouraging news, some experts are saying that social distancing is helping and California is flattening the curve. They also mentioned that the peak may be coming next week. Many schools will remain closed until June.

It has been and will continue to be challenging to cope with our new normal but, I think about how much worse it can be and am thankful for my health.

Masks

The CDC recommends face cloth covers or masks when leaving home but, I hope you remember that it's still important that we keep the six-foot social distance.

My husband and I have gone out sparingly and when we have, we have been using a mask.

There are so many sites offering steps on how to make one yourself even if you can't sew like me!

That one mask could make a difference in your health and well being and protect others from the deadly virus, please consider doing your part.

Family & Staying Connected

I have checked up on my parents regularly.

Recently, we did a group FaceTime with my siblings and nieces and nephews and it was great seeing their smiling faces :) It was reassuring to know that my parents were in good spirits and taking this extended shelter-in-place in stride. We also spoke with my in-laws who are staying healthy.

I hope all of you are feeling connected with your loved ones even though you may not be together during this crisis.

Make time to call, text or email. It is important at a time like this for all of us.

Remaining Positive

Some countries are showing signs that the peak has occurred and the number of cases is leveling.

It is heartbreaking to hear about COVID-19 claiming lives daily but, we have to keep things in perspective and try to stay positive.

I have been focusing on the good coming out of the bad.

As a result of the shelter-in-place, we are getting a chance to spend quality time with our loved ones.

The community is uniting and not dividing.. you see people helping others in need. That really touches my heart!

You have to admit, it is a better world because human beings are at their best!

Human Strength

I have been eating well, exercising regularly and making sure my family is too. Remember, we human beings are resilient, weathering this "storm" together and will get past this crisis. We need to continue taking measures to stay strong and healthy.

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News