Coronavirus blog: Staying Optimistic

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 Cases
We are in the fourth week of sheltering-in-place and COVID-19 cases are nearing 1.5 million worldwide! And now we are hearing about a tiger in New York City at the Bronx Zoo that got infected with the virus. That's disturbing!
If you have pets, you have to be concerned about their safety. It's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when so many people are getting sick and some losing their lives.
Here is encouraging news, some experts are saying that social distancing is helping and California is flattening the curve. They also mentioned that the peak may be coming next week. Many schools will remain closed until June.
It has been and will continue to be challenging to cope with our new normal but, I think about how much worse it can be and am thankful for my health.
Masks
The CDC recommends face cloth covers or masks when leaving home but, I hope you remember that it's still important that we keep the six-foot social distance.
My husband and I have gone out sparingly and when we have, we have been using a mask.
There are so many sites offering steps on how to make one yourself even if you can't sew like me!
That one mask could make a difference in your health and well being and protect others from the deadly virus, please consider doing your part.
Family & Staying Connected
I have checked up on my parents regularly.
Recently, we did a group FaceTime with my siblings and nieces and nephews and it was great seeing their smiling faces :) It was reassuring to know that my parents were in good spirits and taking this extended shelter-in-place in stride. We also spoke with my in-laws who are staying healthy.
I hope all of you are feeling connected with your loved ones even though you may not be together during this crisis.
Make time to call, text or email. It is important at a time like this for all of us.
Remaining Positive
Some countries are showing signs that the peak has occurred and the number of cases is leveling.
It is heartbreaking to hear about COVID-19 claiming lives daily but, we have to keep things in perspective and try to stay positive.
I have been focusing on the good coming out of the bad.
As a result of the shelter-in-place, we are getting a chance to spend quality time with our loved ones.
The community is uniting and not dividing.. you see people helping others in need. That really touches my heart!
You have to admit, it is a better world because human beings are at their best!
Human Strength
I have been eating well, exercising regularly and making sure my family is too. Remember, we human beings are resilient, weathering this "storm" together and will get past this crisis. We need to continue taking measures to stay strong and healthy.
I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
