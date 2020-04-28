Coronavirus blog: Pulling out of the pandemic

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

Quarantine Fatigue

Are you getting tired of being stuck at home?

My family and I were doing fine until this past weekend when we hit a bump in the road.

Our kids began complaining that they were bored. That's completely understandable!

We re-emphasized the importance of sheltering in place to keep everyone safe.

In order to change up the scenery, we decided to hang out in the backyard, soak up the sun, get fresh air and the kids got a chance to shoot some hoops.

Re-opening State & School Year

At least a half a dozen Bay Area counties have extended their shelter-in-place order and I think that was a smart move.

There is no firm date on when the governor will begin reopening the state but, he plans to do it in stages. He also announced today that the next school year may begin as early as July to make up for "learning loss."

I say we take it one day at a time and not worry about what we don't have control over.

Let's just focus on trying to do our part to stay safe and continue to flatten the curve. When the time is right, we will move forward.

Our Future

It's sad to see so many people out of jobs and businesses struggling during this economic downturn but, hopefully, they can come out of it with government funding.

Some of you may be thinking about the three t's.. testing, tracing and tracking. How will these be done on a large scale?

There are more tests being administered and hopefully, that continues to expand. Let's leave it to the team of experts who are carefully studying this pandemic and companies that are working on finding antiviral drugs.

What Have We Learned?

Now that we have had weeks to settle into staying at home and digest all the news, I have taken a moment to reflect.

I realized how strong we are in dealing with this crisis and making do with fewer resources.

You know that saying, "when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade."

We can complain about everything we can't do these days like go out to dine, attend kids' games, enjoy social gatherings, go on vacation or.. we can count our lucky stars that we have our health.

Remember, once this is over.. we will get a chance to do these things even if it's on a different level.

Let's cherish what we have and not focus on what we don't have because some have lost loved ones to this deadly disease and I can't even imagine how difficult this must be for them!

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

More TOP STORIES News