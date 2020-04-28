Coronavirus blog: Pulling out of the pandemic

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
Quarantine Fatigue
Are you getting tired of being stuck at home?
My family and I were doing fine until this past weekend when we hit a bump in the road.
Our kids began complaining that they were bored. That's completely understandable!
We re-emphasized the importance of sheltering in place to keep everyone safe.
In order to change up the scenery, we decided to hang out in the backyard, soak up the sun, get fresh air and the kids got a chance to shoot some hoops.
Re-opening State & School Year
At least a half a dozen Bay Area counties have extended their shelter-in-place order and I think that was a smart move.
There is no firm date on when the governor will begin reopening the state but, he plans to do it in stages. He also announced today that the next school year may begin as early as July to make up for "learning loss."
I say we take it one day at a time and not worry about what we don't have control over.
Let's just focus on trying to do our part to stay safe and continue to flatten the curve. When the time is right, we will move forward.
Our Future
It's sad to see so many people out of jobs and businesses struggling during this economic downturn but, hopefully, they can come out of it with government funding.
Some of you may be thinking about the three t's.. testing, tracing and tracking. How will these be done on a large scale?
There are more tests being administered and hopefully, that continues to expand. Let's leave it to the team of experts who are carefully studying this pandemic and companies that are working on finding antiviral drugs.
What Have We Learned?
Now that we have had weeks to settle into staying at home and digest all the news, I have taken a moment to reflect.
I realized how strong we are in dealing with this crisis and making do with fewer resources.
You know that saying, "when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade."
We can complain about everything we can't do these days like go out to dine, attend kids' games, enjoy social gatherings, go on vacation or.. we can count our lucky stars that we have our health.
Remember, once this is over.. we will get a chance to do these things even if it's on a different level.
Let's cherish what we have and not focus on what we don't have because some have lost loved ones to this deadly disease and I can't even imagine how difficult this must be for them!
I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19