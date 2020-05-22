Coronavirus California

Coronavirus blog: Emotional roller coaster

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

Emotional Ride

These uncertain times have tested all of us! I have gone through an emotional roller coaster ride and I know some of you can relate.

When the crisis first began, I felt really stressed trying to work from home, help my kids with distant learning, play the role of teacher and just put food on the table. It seemed like an endless list!

My husband was by my side, trying to help when he can but, because most of his work happens during the day, he was involved in a lot of meetings and couldn't always assist.

Once we settled into a routine, I felt more relaxed but, worried about how to keep my family safe. That was quickly followed by a sense of sadness.

I think it's normal to have that kind of emotional ride. I feel pretty good overall now. Not everyone has had the same experience.

Reopening & Recovery

I am feeling optimistic about our future as more and more businesses are re-opening.

I have noticed a change in the overall mood too.

Some employees seemed somber, maybe even scared the last few months at our neighborhood supermarket.

Now, it's nice to see them in better spirits and smiling. Reopening businesses and the recovery is going to be a slow and long road ahead but, we can do it.

We continue to take small steps, make adjustments as necessary and move forward.

As part of our "Building a Better Bay Area," we are focusing on four pillars: health, education, workplace and economy. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health click here for a list of supportive resources. You can also watch our virtual town hall addressing the COVID-19 impact on mental health with experts providing real solutions to make each day better.

Stay the Course

As life is resuming in the Bay Area, it's hard not to feel uneasy about the possible exposure and be concerned about our safety. I still think we have to be cautious.

If we all continue to take the steps necessary by using our masks and keeping the social distance, hopefully, we will be alright.

It is our new normal and we have to accept that life has changed as we know it. In due time, we will recover from this pandemic. Sure, the future will look different but, once vaccines are approved, COVID-19 will hopefully be crushed!

I would love to hear from you so feel free to share your thoughts on my social media pages. Follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
Some Bay Area Goodwill stores may never re-open
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but no firm date set
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is the best time to use CA EDD website for unemployment claims
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Cache Creek Casino makes big changes amid pandemic
SF nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Some Bay Area Goodwill stores may never re-open
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but no firm date set
UC system eliminates SAT, ACT testing as student admissions requirement
Show More
Santa Barbara boat fire: Smoke inhalation killed all 34 on board, coroner says
13 wide Bay Area hiking trails where it's easy to social distance
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News