Coronavirus blog: Reversing Course

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services. I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them. I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

COVID Cases on the Rise
It is disturbing to see the number of coronavirus cases rising again and our state reversing course.

The governor began rolling back the reopening and in my opinion, it was necessary.

While many of us are taking this pandemic seriously, I still see some who choose not to and are potentially risking our lives and their lives too by ignoring rules.

I have shared stories about this pandemic on my social media pages and have been surprised to hear some people say that the masks are not necessary and that all the businesses should just re-open.

What are these people thinking?

If it were their family or friends in the hospital then maybe they would take action.

The governor made it clear after the initial shutdown the light switch would have to be dimmed up or down as necessary.

Reverse Course
Businesses are hurting but, in the long run, they will suffer even further if we continue to go back to closing up more and more so why don't we all just work together to move us in the right direction?

I don't think it's that difficult to follow the safety rules by masking up and keeping your social distance.

It's a small step that can make a big difference but, it will require full participation with the exception of those with special needs or medical conditions.

I am hopeful that with this latest shutdown, maybe everyone will get the hint and we will begin to see a flattening of the curve again.

If a place like New York can turn things around after being hit so hard, we can too.

Also, just look at the countries that have successfully reopened without a surge, and perhaps we could model our plan after them.

It's time to reverse course and turn the dimmer up again in the coming months so we can move on with our lives safely.

