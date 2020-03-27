Coronavirus

Livermore teachers hold social distancing parade to send students encouragement 'in person'

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine a line of cars streaming through a Livermore neighborhood with small clusters of families cheering them on. Only these small groups kept to themselves, at least six feet away from the next group.

This parade wasn't about waving the flag, or celebrating a holiday. It was about person-to-person contact, or as close as you can get to it in the age of COVID-19.

"I thought it was just an exciting opportunity for the kids to come out and see their teachers - they've been inside a lot."

That statement is from Deana Harris, whose older daughter Aria, attends the nearby Emma Smith Elementary School. A teacher at the school came up with the idea of teachers passing by in their cars, sharing their love, without sharing any germs.

Kindergartner Trevor Harwood thought it was a great idea.



"I missed them a lot and I really wanted to see them so it's cool the parade was today" he said.

His mom Elizabeth added -"I think it just shows us we can still be a community and still be together."

Be together while also sending an important message about social distancing, something kindergarten teacher Debi Rose was starting even before classes were called off.

"They wanted to air-hug, so we've been doing a lot of air-hugging and a lot of elbow-bumping in the classroom" she said.

The parade was a roaring success and very emotional for teachers, some of whom drove with tears in their eyes.

"Obviously today's event was based around grade schoolers. But, the Superintendent of Schools says they'll now have to dream up something for older students, maybe something based around science since Lawrence Livermore Lab is nearby.

