Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders

By
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic has created a new, stark reality in Downtown Morgan Hill, Calif.

"Well it's been horrific for our people," Ladera Grill owner Dan McCranie said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: South Bay essential businesses adapt to latest social distancing, safety measures

Shelter in place orders have turned what would be a busy Friday lunchtime rush into a scene of empty tables and closed doors, but all is not lost.

The owner of Ladera Grill, Dan McCranie, is paying employees to give back, despite the business being shut down.

"We're in our tenth year now and they are family," McCranie said. "Frankly, where are they going to go if they can't get some type of income. I just filed PPP today, so I'm hoping if that gets approved, we'll be able to pay them for at least a couple more months."



McCranie said he is bringing some workers to help with remodel during the shutdowns.

He says customers can expect a new look and taste to the restaurant when things reopen.

Other popular favorites like Betto's and Craft Roots are closed indefinitely while Trail Dust Barbecue and Rosy's at the Beach learn a new way to survive through to-go orders.

Even with takeout, the numbers aren't even close to what they once were.

"Just completely different," Rosy's at the Beach owner Rosy Bergin said. "Without dining-in service, business has dropped off quite a bit, probably 70 percent."

Bergin said they are offering their usual specials to customers who take advantage of their curbside to-go service to keep businesses going.

RELATED: Coronavirus: How to stay healthy when ordering takeout from restaurants

As if it wasn't hard enough for small businesses to stay afloat during these tough times, try opening a new location.

That's the reality for Mo's Breakfast and Burger Joint in Morgan Hill, who had their grand opening last weekend.

Molly Adams is the CEO of Tac-Oh, Willard Hicks, Opa, and Mo's and says like all restaurants, business suffered when the shelter-in-place started.

But opening a new restaurant actually drew interest from residents, some making orders before Mo's opened officially for the first time.

Adams says they had to make adjustments to staff with times so slow, but all four businesses aren't suffering as badly as it could have been.

The Downtown is struggling right now, but the community is what will help these businesses survive until this is all over.

"Seeing these extreme declines in business and our revenues, that everyone is experiencing, we at least feel very supported with what seems to be a very direct intention to support local businesses," Adams said. "They want to support us and keep us going. We're very appreciative of it."



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmorgan hillsocial distancingcommunity journalistcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placerestaurantabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Bay essential businesses adapt to latest social distancing, safety measures
Coronavirus: How to stay healthy when ordering takeout
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News